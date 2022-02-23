Advertisement
News

Máire Holmes to return as Kerry's Writer in Residence

Feb 23, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Máire Holmes to return as Kerry's Writer in Residence Máire Holmes to return as Kerry's Writer in Residence
Share this article

Máire Holmes will return as Kerry's Writer in Residence for 2022.

The Writer in Residence is funded by Kerry County Council, The Arts Council and Creative Ireland.

Máire will give one-to-one remote mentoring sessions with writers, and group sessions with writers' groups.

Advertisement

She says her aim for the year is to facilitate Kerry's prolific creative writers and to continue encouraging all works-in-progress, including poetry, prose, screenwriting, and other disciplines through English or Irish.

Anyone who is writing, wants to start writing, or wants to join a writers' group, can contact Kerry County Council's Arts Office, at [email protected], or on 066 7183541.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus