Máire Holmes to return as Kerry's Writer in Residence

Máire Holmes will return as Kerry's Writer in Residence for 2022.

The Writer in Residence is funded by Kerry County Council, The Arts Council and Creative Ireland.

Máire will give one-to-one remote mentoring sessions with writers, and group sessions with writers' groups.

She says her aim for the year is to facilitate Kerry's prolific creative writers and to continue encouraging all works-in-progress, including poetry, prose, screenwriting, and other disciplines through English or Irish.

Anyone who is writing, wants to start writing, or wants to join a writers' group, can contact Kerry County Council's Arts Office, at [email protected], or on 066 7183541.