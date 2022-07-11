Advertisement
Maintenance works on two Kerry bypasses this week

Jul 11, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Maintenance works on two Kerry bypasses this week
Maintenance works are taking place on two bypasses in Kerry this week.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland are carrying out the works on the Tralee and Castleisland bypasses.

These works involve routine maintenance grass cutting.

Works on the Tralee bypass began this morning and there is traffic management in place.

The westbound-lane of the Tralee bypass is closed until 8pm and from then the Eastbound-lane will be closed.

These works are expected to be completed by 2pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, works on the Castleisland bypass will begin on Thursday and the southbound-lane will be closed from 8am to 6pm.

These works will continue from 8am to 6pm on Friday, when the northbound-lane of the Castleisland bypass will be closed.

 

