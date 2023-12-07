Advertisement
Main contractor for South Kerry Greenway works expected to be appointed in mid 2024

Dec 7, 2023 17:55 By radiokerrynews
Main contractor for South Kerry Greenway works expected to be appointed in mid 2024
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
A main contractor for works on the South Kerry Greenway is expected to be appointed in the middle of next year.

That’s according to information provided by Kerry County Council at the recent Kenmare MD meeting.

The update was provided in response to a motion from Fine Gael councillor, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen.

According to Kerry County Council land acquisition and negotiations with landowners and agents is underway for the South Kerry Greenway.

Construction works on the 27km stretch of greenway began in January and the council says it is currently progressing towards Mountain Stage.

Advance works contracts for retaining structures and site clearance at Mountain Stage have been awarded.

It added further construction works west of Kells (PO) will be undertaken in 2024/2025.

The council said consultants have been procured to prepare the tender documents of the mid-section of the greenway, while consultants have been appointed to obtain the statutory consent, for the section from Renard to Cahersiveen.

Meanwhile, preliminary market consultation is currently being undertaken - before procuring the main contractor for the most complex and challenging sections, including the heritage structures of the approved South Kerry Greenway.

Kerry County Council says the Main Contractor will be appointed in mid-2024, with an estimated completion date for the South Kerry Greenway of mid-2026.

