The main Castleisland to Farranfore road has reopened following an earlier crash.

Gardaí attended the scene of a two-car collision Farran, near the turn off to Currow on the main Castleisland to Farranfore road around 2pm.

Those involved in the collision are not said to have suffered serious injuries.

Diversions were in place for a time, but the road has since fully reopened.