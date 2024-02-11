Advertisement
Locals flag concerns with North Kerry bridge as OPW says it’s not responsible for it’s maintenance

Feb 11, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
The OPW says it does not have responsibility for maintenance of river banks at Foildarrig Bridge.

The Office of Public Works maintains a number of watercourses under the Arterial Drainage Scheme.

However, the body says the River Feale at the location of Foildarrig Bridge at Kilmorna, does not form part of the scheme.

It follows calls from locals to Kerry County Council and the OPW to resolve the erosion issues at the location.

A contractor was recently appointed to begin works at the bridge, which is estimated to remain closed until May.

Kilmorna native, Johnny Lane says the appointment is welcomed, however locals still have concerns.

