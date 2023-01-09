Advertisement
Local hackney pilot scheme launched in Kerry

Jan 9, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Local hackney pilot scheme launched in Kerry
Minister for Transport joins NTA to launch new Local Hackney Pilot Scheme: Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD joined NTA CEO Anne Graham, right and Wendy Thompson, Director of Public Transport Regulation in Roundwood, Co. Wicklow to launch a one-year pilot programme for a localised, specially licenced hackney service to help improve transport choices for people living in rural locations across the country. Roundwood was one of the 21 rural locations selected for the pilot. Pic credit: Julien Behal
A new local hackney pilot scheme has been launched to provide improved transport choices for people living in Kerry.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority launched the service in 21 areas, including in Glencar as well as in Abbeyfeale and Newmarket.

The one-year pilot programme will offer a subsidised service that’ll see pre-booked passengers picked up within a designated area.

It’s designed to encourage new part-time local hackney services to operate in communities which could not support a full-time taxi or hackney operation.

Applications to take part in the programme can be made at localhackney.ie

Each successful applicant for the local hackney license may be granted €6,000 as a subsidy to ordinary fares income, to run the service. This grant is designed to contribute towards the fixed costs associated with providing this service.

