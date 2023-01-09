Local hackney pilot scheme launched in Kerry

A new local hackney pilot scheme has been launched to provide improved transport choices for people living in Kerry.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority launched the service in 21 areas, including in Glencar as well as in Abbeyfeale and Newmarket.

The one-year pilot programme will offer a subsidised service that’ll see pre-booked passengers picked up within a designated area.

It’s designed to encourage new part-time local hackney services to operate in communities which could not support a full-time taxi or hackney operation.

Applications to take part in the programme can be made at localhackney.ie

Each successful applicant for the local hackney license may be granted €6,000 as a subsidy to ordinary fares income, to run the service. This grant is designed to contribute towards the fixed costs associated with providing this service.