Local group going back to drawing board after first bid for former Phoenix Cinema rejected

A local group which is attempting to buy the old Phoenix cinema in Dingle is going back to the drawing board after their first bid was rejected.

The former cinema closed in November 2021, after more than 100 years operating as a cinema, and formerly a dance hall.

Ionad Phoenix CLG, a local group, was set up to raise funds to buy the building and convert it into an arts centre for the town, complete with a cinema, theatre, and community space.

Dr Aoife Granville, who is a member of Ionad Phoenix CLG and on the board of the Arts Council, says the group secured enough investment to bid for the building, but this has been rejected by the current owners.

Dr Granville says the group will go back to the drawing board with its investors, but they can’t be foolish with money from investors or from fundraising.