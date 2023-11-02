Advertisement
News

Local group going back to drawing board after first bid for former Phoenix Cinema rejected

Nov 2, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Local group going back to drawing board after first bid for former Phoenix Cinema rejected
Share this article

A local group which is attempting to buy the old Phoenix cinema in Dingle is going back to the drawing board after their first bid was rejected.

The former cinema closed in November 2021, after more than 100 years operating as a cinema, and formerly a dance hall.

Ionad Phoenix CLG, a local group, was set up to raise funds to buy the building and convert it into an arts centre for the town, complete with a cinema, theatre, and community space.

Advertisement

Dr Aoife Granville, who is a member of Ionad Phoenix CLG and on the board of the Arts Council, says the group secured enough investment to bid for the building, but this has been rejected by the current owners.

Dr Granville says the group will go back to the drawing board with its investors, but they can’t be foolish with money from investors or from fundraising.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee man found not guilty of striking man in eye with hammer
Advertisement
Thousands attend Ireland's oldest arts festival in Killarney
Council asks department to reconsider housing more asylum seekers in Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee man found not guilty of striking man in eye with hammer
Thousands attend Ireland's oldest arts festival in Killarney
Season’s end brings fifth championship for Colin Keane
2024 Kerry Wedding Show
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus