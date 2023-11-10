Local election candidate brands Castlemaine junction as extremely dangerous

A local election candidate is calling for an analysis of what he calls an extremely dangerous junction in Castlemaine.

Tommy Griffin, who’s seeking election in the Corca Dhuibhne Electoral Area, is calling on the council to assess the Dingle road junction in the centre of the village.

He says it’s extremely dangerous for pedestrians to cross the road, and for traffic approaching from the R561 Dingle side to turn left or right.

Advertisement

Mr Griffin adds there is a huge volume of traffic passing through the village every day, and it’s travelling at speed from the Milltown/Firies direction.

He’s calling for the council to consider ramp-style pedestrian crossings, which he says have been very effective since they were installed in Annascaul.