Local election candidate brands Castlemaine junction as extremely dangerous

Nov 10, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Tommy Griffin Tommy Griffin is a Fine Gael Local Election candidate in the Dingle area, married to Sinead and they have three boys, Nathan 9, Noah 7, and Ryan 3. Eight years of Local and National Political experience working as Parliamentary Assistant to Minister Brendan Griffin. Previously self employed in the construction industry. Studied Local Government studies in the Institute of Public Administration. Dedicated Community &amp; Voluntary Worker, Member of Keel Community Council, Treasurer of Keel/ Castlemaine Community Alert, Chairman of Castlemaine Events Committee &amp; Keel GAA Assistant PRO. Priorities include Better Roads, Quailty Public Services and Increased investment in Communities. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A local election candidate is calling for an analysis of what he calls an extremely dangerous junction in Castlemaine.

Tommy Griffin, who’s seeking election in the Corca Dhuibhne Electoral Area, is calling on the council to assess the Dingle road junction in the centre of the village.

He says it’s extremely dangerous for pedestrians to cross the road, and for traffic approaching from the R561 Dingle side to turn left or right.

Mr Griffin adds there is a huge volume of traffic passing through the village every day, and it’s travelling at speed from the Milltown/Firies direction.

He’s calling for the council to consider ramp-style pedestrian crossings, which he says have been very effective since they were installed in Annascaul.

