Local election candidate accuses council of ignoring the reality of planning applications in Kerry

Mar 5, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Local election candidate accuses council of ignoring the reality of planning applications in Kerry
A local election candidate has accused Kerry County Council of applying blanket rules in the new county development plan and ignoring the reality on the ground.

Angie Baily of Fine Gael was reacting to the story of Maurice Barrett, who was told at a council pre-planning meeting that he was unlikely to get permission to build new houses - even though there are already houses in the area.

This is because there's no provision for multi-unit residential development for this area in the county development plan.

Ms Baily, who's running in the Tralee Local Electoral Area, says the council needs to take account of the reality on the ground when it comes to planning applications.

 

