Energywise Ireland has partnered with Kerry’s local Credit Unions.

The Ballyduff based company, which offers home energy upgrades and retrofits, has partnered with the local Credit Unions to offer customers finance options.

Loan rates will be directly linked to the customer’s property BER rating, with loans starting from 4.7% for an “A” rated BER.

Advertisement

Members can reach out to Credit Unions in Killarney, Listowel, Rathmore and Tralee for more information.