Lixnaw to Finuge road due to reopen at 6pm

Feb 22, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A road in North Kerry which has been closed since Sunday is due to reopen at around 6 o'clock this evening.

The R557 Lixnaw to Fingue road at Ballyhorgan was closed in the aftermath of Storm Franklin.

It's been closed to allow a specialist contractor deal with a tree that had destabilised and was posing a risk to traffic.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says extra precautions had to be take to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

Kerry County Council says the road is scheduled to reopen at around 6pm.

 

