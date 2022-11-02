Lixnaw man found not guilty of mother's murder committed to Central Mental Hospital for treatment

A Lixnaw man who killed his mother with a hatchet after a row over an iPhone will remain in the Central Mental Hospital until he's considered fit for release.

Patrick Dunne, who has autism, was brought back to court today after being cleared of murdering his mother at their home in Ballingeragh, Lixnaw by reason of insanity.

Susan Dunne was found dead in her bed on the 27th of November 2013. She had six large stab wounds to her head.

Her son, Patrick Dunne, had attacked her with a hatchet. The now 28yo said he just 'lost it' after rowing with her over an iPhone he had bought.

Patrick felt his mother was controlling him and preventing him from having any independence.

He claimed he wasn’t allowed to have friends, a girlfriend or any contact with his father.

Two psychiatrists concluded he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and wouldn’t have been able to stop himself from killing her.

A jury found him not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and today, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring committed him to the Central Mental Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, Susan’s daughter, Helen, described what happened as a 'very unfortunate outcome' arising from a situation between a protective mother and a son looking for independence.

She said Patrick deserved to get the help he needs.