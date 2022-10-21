Lixnaw man found not guilty of mother’s murder by reason of insanity

A Lixnaw man has been found not guilty of murdering his mother by reason of insanity.

28-year-old Patrick Dunne from Ballingeragh, Lixnaw had been on trial at the Central Criminal Court, charged with Susan Dunne’s murder in 2013.

Ms Justice Ellen Ring adjourned the matter for two weeks, for a medical update and preparation of a victim impact statement.

This trial at the Central Criminal Court heard 28-year-old Patrick Dunne told gardaí he lost it over a disagreement about buying an iPhone, which his mother believed was too expensive.

62-year-old Susan Dunne died at her home Ballingeragh, Lixnaw, after suffering six hatchet wounds to the head as she lay in her bed.

Patrick Dunne, who has autism, pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother sometime between November 26th and 27th 2013.

The jury heard psychiatric evidence that he had little understanding of the act or its consequences, and was unable to refrain from killing her.

Psychiatrists for both the prosecution and defence were in agreement that Patrick Dunne was insane, as defined by law, at the time of his mother's death.

Today, after deliberating for a total of three-and-a-half hours in the case, the jury said they were unanimous in the verdict of not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Patrick Dunne was remanded to the Central Mental Hospital under Section 5 (3) of the Criminal Law (Insanity Act).

