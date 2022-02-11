Advertisement
News

Listowel Writers' Week to mark 50th anniversary in traditional format this year

Feb 11, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Writers' Week to mark 50th anniversary in traditional format this year Listowel Writers' Week to mark 50th anniversary in traditional format this year
Share this article

Listowel Writers' Week returns this year in its traditional format to mark its 50th anniversary.

The event was established in the north Kerry town in 1970 and was due to mark its golden anniversary in 2020.

However, the pandemic saw the event postponed and last year's event took place virtually due to ongoing restrictions at the time.

Advertisement

This year's event will take place from June 1st to 5th.

Chair of Listowel Writers' Week, Catherine Moylan says they are looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary physically this year:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus