Listowel Writers' Week to mark 50th anniversary in traditional format this year

Listowel Writers' Week returns this year in its traditional format to mark its 50th anniversary.

The event was established in the north Kerry town in 1970 and was due to mark its golden anniversary in 2020.

However, the pandemic saw the event postponed and last year's event took place virtually due to ongoing restrictions at the time.

Advertisement

This year's event will take place from June 1st to 5th.

Chair of Listowel Writers' Week, Catherine Moylan says they are looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary physically this year: