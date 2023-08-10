Advertisement
Listowel Writers' Week to collaborate with new Swiss/Irish festival in the autumn

Aug 10, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Writers' Week in Listowel is to join forces with an Irish festival in Switzerland in October.

The Swiss festival takes place in the city of Fribourg, and was founded by Irish writer Clare O'Dea, who got the idea after attending the Listowel event.

The two festivals will jointly host an author event as part of the Fribourg festival’s literary programme on October 7; it'll feature Nuala O’Connor in conversation with Padraig Rooney.

Also appearing in Fribourg in October are writers John Boyne, Anne Griffin and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald, who will lead a creative writing workshop.

Author of the successful novel ''Voting Day', Clare O’Dea has lived in Fribourg for the past 20 years, a region where the French-speaking and Swiss-German cultures intersect.

This new festival of Irish culture, takes place between October 6 and 8 and will feature a programme of Irish literature, cinema, music, dance, public lectures and photography.

