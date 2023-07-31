Listowel Writers’ Week elects new chairperson

The Board of Listowel Writers’ Week has elected a new chairperson.

Tom Donovan was unanimously elected to position of chair of the board, replacing Catherine Moylan, who retired having completed her full term as a director and Chair of the Board.

Tom Donovan, who lives in Clarina in County Limerick, was already an existing member of the board and held the position of company secretary.

The board also appointed Robert Vance as a new director, and further appointments to the board are expected in the near future.

Robert Vance has worked with RTÉ and the private sector in developing over 50 film productions, and is also a published author.