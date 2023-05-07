Advertisement
News

Listowel woman honoured for contribution to the Arts

May 7, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Listowel woman honoured for contribution to the Arts Listowel woman honoured for contribution to the Arts
Share this article

A Listowel woman has been honoured for her contribution to the Arts.

Nóra Relihan has been recognised by the Kerry Association in Dublin Arts for her outstanding contribution to the Arts.

Mrs Relihan was an actor with Listowel Players, a director, adjudicator, entertainer, broadcaster, writer, nurse, and social Worker.

Advertisement

She was co-founder of the Listowel Players in 1959, Writers Week in 1971 and St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre in 1987.

Also a contributor to Radio Kerry, Nóra Relihan presented a show called Hospital Requests.

When speaking about the award, Mrs Relihan said, "It is a really lovely tribute to my interest and work in the arts over many decades”.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus