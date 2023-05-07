Listowel woman honoured for contribution to the Arts

A Listowel woman has been honoured for her contribution to the Arts.

Nóra Relihan has been recognised by the Kerry Association in Dublin Arts for her outstanding contribution to the Arts.

Mrs Relihan was an actor with Listowel Players, a director, adjudicator, entertainer, broadcaster, writer, nurse, and social Worker.

She was co-founder of the Listowel Players in 1959, Writers Week in 1971 and St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre in 1987.

Also a contributor to Radio Kerry, Nóra Relihan presented a show called Hospital Requests.

When speaking about the award, Mrs Relihan said, "It is a really lovely tribute to my interest and work in the arts over many decades”.