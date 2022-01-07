Advertisement
News

Listowel wheelchair user concerned about enforcement of new parking penalties

Jan 7, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Listowel wheelchair user concerned about enforcement of new parking penalties Listowel wheelchair user concerned about enforcement of new parking penalties
Share this article

A wheelchair user from Listowel says she’s concerned new penalties for parking on footpaths won’t be enforced.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has signed regulations doubling from €40 to €80 the fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes.

The new €80 penalties will come into operation on the 1st February.

Advertisement

Jackie Barrett from Listowel, who uses a wheelchair, says she welcomes the increased fines but is worried about how they’ll be enforced.

Jackie says she’s been forced on to the road because of cars parking on footpaths, and describes how that made her feel.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus