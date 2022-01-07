Listowel wheelchair user concerned about enforcement of new parking penalties

A wheelchair user from Listowel says she’s concerned new penalties for parking on footpaths won’t be enforced.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has signed regulations doubling from €40 to €80 the fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes.

The new €80 penalties will come into operation on the 1st February.

Advertisement

Jackie Barrett from Listowel, who uses a wheelchair, says she welcomes the increased fines but is worried about how they’ll be enforced.

Jackie says she’s been forced on to the road because of cars parking on footpaths, and describes how that made her feel.