Listowel to Abbeyfeale road reopens following fatal collision

Oct 8, 2023 13:24 By radiokerrynews
Listowel to Abbeyfeale road reopens following fatal collision
The R555 Listowel to Abbeyfeale road has reopened this afternoon.

The road closed overnight following a fatal car collision in Duagh village.

A teenager was seriously injured and removed to University Hospital Kerry, where he later passed away.

The driver, a woman in her early 20s, and three passengers, all in their late teens, were uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area or has dash-cam footage between 9.30 pm and 10pm to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

