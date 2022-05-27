Advertisement
News

Listowel students are Global Goal Getters

May 27, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Listowel students are Global Goal Getters Listowel students are Global Goal Getters
Share this article

Students from Dromclough National School in Listowel will feature in the latest edition of an online magazine titled 'Global Goal Getters'.

This places the students in the running for a spot at the Our World Irish Aid Awards, which seeks to educate young people about the lives of children and their families in developing countries.

The students created a colourful classroom information board setting out Irish Aid’s eight focus countries and each of the 17 Global Goals.

Advertisement

The awards ceremony is taking place at Farmleigh House on Tuesday the 14th of June.

Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora Colm Brophy congratulated the students; he says he’s encouraged by the level of understanding displayed by young people to make the planet a safer home.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus