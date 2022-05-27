Listowel students are Global Goal Getters

Students from Dromclough National School in Listowel will feature in the latest edition of an online magazine titled 'Global Goal Getters'.

This places the students in the running for a spot at the Our World Irish Aid Awards, which seeks to educate young people about the lives of children and their families in developing countries.

The students created a colourful classroom information board setting out Irish Aid’s eight focus countries and each of the 17 Global Goals.

Advertisement

The awards ceremony is taking place at Farmleigh House on Tuesday the 14th of June.

Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora Colm Brophy congratulated the students; he says he’s encouraged by the level of understanding displayed by young people to make the planet a safer home.