Listowel LEA has second highest incidence rate in country

Listowel Local Electoral Area has the second highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the country.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The data shows that between September 28th and October 11th, there were 909 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

The national average incidence rate per 100,000 population is 394.

The area with by far the highest rate in Ireland is Waterford City South, at 1,250.

This is followed by Listowel LEA where there is a rate of 1,008 after 289 cases were reported.

Tralee LEA has a rate of 796 after 263 cases.

Kenmare LEA had 151 cases for a rate of 602.

There were 68 cases in the Castleisland LEA for a rate of 396.

Just two of the six Kerry LEAs are below the national average.

Killarney LEA has a rate of 361 after 107 cases were recorded and 31 cases in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA leaves it with a rate of 218.