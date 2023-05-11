Listowel councillors not happy with signage on greenway

Listowel councillors aren’t happy about the level of signage erected along the Listowel to Abbeyfeale route on the Kingdom of Kerry Greenway.

The recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District heard some signage is yet to be approved.

The 16km route along the old Great Southern rail line opened last October.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney noted the Listowel to Abbeyfeale route on the Kingdom of Kerry Greenway is opened since October, so all signs should already be erected.

He says signage denoting how far people are from Listowel and Abbeyfeale is needed, and should be put up now, to prevent the greenway getting bad reviews.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says there are a number of areas along the route in bad need of signage, especially the access at Gurnard.

Council management say greenway directional signs, with destinations and distances, have been installed, but further signage will be added at new access points once agreed.

Management noted a historian was engaged to build the story around the greenway and create content for marketing it.

Greenway Code of Respect signage will be installed at access points this month, and will include instructions for users to keep left and pass on the right.

Litter and dog foul bins are being provided at trail head locations.

Further items including pedestrian and cyclist counters, extra bike repair stations, extra street furniture, and an outdoor water station will be installed over the coming weeks.

The council is hoping to run business clinics in the near future, targeted at businesses along the greenway.