Listowel councillors give go ahead to covered outdoor area in the Square

Listowel councillors have given the go ahead to plans to create a covered outdoor area in the town’s Square.

The matter came before the monthly Listowel Municipal District meeting, where councillors considered the Chief Executive’s Report on a public consultation process.

Kerry County Council has received funding to provide a covered outdoor meeting, dining, and performance area at the existing pedestrian area in the Square in Listowel.

It’ll comprise three 7x7 metre covered structures on steel frames, LED lighting, as well as seated benches and picnic benches.