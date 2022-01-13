Advertisement
News

Listowel councillors give go ahead to covered outdoor area in the Square

Jan 13, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Listowel councillors give go ahead to covered outdoor area in the Square Listowel councillors give go ahead to covered outdoor area in the Square
Share this article

Listowel councillors have given the go ahead to plans to create a covered outdoor area in the town’s Square.

The matter came before the monthly Listowel Municipal District meeting, where councillors considered the Chief Executive’s Report on a public consultation process.

Kerry County Council has received funding to provide a covered outdoor meeting, dining, and performance area at the existing pedestrian area in the Square in Listowel.

Advertisement

It’ll comprise three 7x7 metre covered structures on steel frames, LED lighting, as well as seated benches and picnic benches.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus