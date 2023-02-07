Advertisement
News

Listowel councillor wishing man injured in factory accident a full recovery

Feb 7, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Listowel councillor wishing man injured in factory accident a full recovery Listowel councillor wishing man injured in factory accident a full recovery
Share this article

A local councillor is wishing a full recovery to the man injured in an accident at a Listowel factory.

It's understood the man, who’s in his 60s, suffered burns injuries at around 7.45 last night at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee initially, but then brought from there to Cork University Hospital by the Rescue 115 Coast Guard helicopter.

Advertisement

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident at the factory, which employs over 500 people.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says the community will be supporting the man, his family, and co-workers.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus