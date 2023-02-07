Listowel councillor wishing man injured in factory accident a full recovery

A local councillor is wishing a full recovery to the man injured in an accident at a Listowel factory.

It's understood the man, who’s in his 60s, suffered burns injuries at around 7.45 last night at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee initially, but then brought from there to Cork University Hospital by the Rescue 115 Coast Guard helicopter.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident at the factory, which employs over 500 people.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says the community will be supporting the man, his family, and co-workers.