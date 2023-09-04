Advertisement
Listowel consortium operating roadside speed camera sees contracted hours increase

Sep 4, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Listowel consortium operating roadside speed camera sees contracted hours increase
speed van
The use of speed cameras on Irish roads is set to increase by 20%, after additional government funding was awarded to the Listowel company operating them.

This follows an agreement between Justice Minister, Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris to put an extra €1.2 million towards GoSafe cameras.

GoSafe is a Listowel based consortium, operating roadside speed camera vans under a State contract.

It’ll mean an extra 1,500 hours per month of speed monitoring until the end of this year.

Minister McEntee says enforcement and deterrence are key for increasing road safety.

 

