Listowel Bypass set to open between April and June

The Listowel Bypass is set to open between April and June.

It’s to comprise an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road, north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors began construction works in February 2022.

The Listowel Bypass involves the construction of 4km of a new single carriageway, and approximately 2.5km of improvements to the existing R533 John B Keane Road, with pedestrian and cycle facilities.

As part of the works, the Sive Walk is to be realigned to reconnect to Forge Road.

The project also includes a new crossing of the river Feale and three roundabouts.

In September, the steel beams for the new bridge were installed and construction of the deck is almost complete, with finishing works to the structure and its approaches to continue in 2024.

The three roundabouts at the Ballybunion road, Greenville, and Finuge are in place.

The works on John B Keane Road, with new pavement, footpaths and junctions are substantially complete.

Lighting along the road and at the roundabouts is due to be commissioned and the old lights removed.

Other outstanding works to be completed in 2024 include signage, lining, and safety barriers.

Kerry County Council says the official opening is scheduled for between April and June (Q2) of 2024.