Listowel and Kenmare LEAs among lowest PCR-confirmed covid rates nationally

The Listowel and Kenmare local electoral areas have some of the lowest incidence rates of covid nationally.

That’s according to figures from the HSE, Health Protection Surveillance Centres, and CSO, which give a breakdown of rates of PCR-confirmed cases across the country.

Of the six local electoral areas in Kerry, five have rates below the national average.

The Tralee LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 1,207.7 PCR-confirmed covid cases per 100,000 population; this is above the national average of 1,188.5.

There were 399 confirmed cases in the Tralee LEA in the two weeks up to Tuesday.

The incidence rates in all the other LEAs in Kerry are below the national average, with Listowel and Kenmare’s being among the lowest in the country.

Listowel’s rate is 694 cases per 100,000 people, after 199 PCR-confirmed covid cases in the past fortnight.

The Kenmare LEA’s current 14-day incidence rate is 718.2, after there were 180 cases.

Corca Dhuibhne has an incidence rate of 1,093 cases per 100,000 population, after 155 cases.

Castleisland’s incidence rate is 933.2, with 160 PCR-confirmed covid cases over the 14 days up to Tuesday.

In the Killarney LEA, there were 274 cases in the last two weeks, giving it an incidence rate of 925.5 per 100,000 people.