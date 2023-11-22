Advertisement
News

Listowel and Cara Credit Union join Ukraine Credit Guarantee Scheme as lenders

Nov 22, 2023 08:34 By radiokerrynews

Listowel Credit Union and Cara Credit Union are joining the Ukraine Credit Guarantee Scheme as lenders.

This is part of the Government’s response to help businesses impacted by rapidly rising costs, as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

This scheme has a lending ceiling of €1.2 billion and facilitates loans for working capital and medium-term investment.

It provides attractive terms and conditions, and reduced interest rate loans to small businesses, and those in farming and fishing.

To find out more information, contact the credit unions in Tralee, Listowel, Killorglin, Ballybunion, Castleisland, Ballyduff, or Causeway or see listowelcu.ie or caracreditunion.ie.


