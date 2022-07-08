Listellick school building available to lease

The current school building in Listellick is available to lease.

Our Lady and St Brendans Parish confirmed the news in their weekly parish newsletter.

The building is up for lease as the new school is set to open by November.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the property.

A written expression of interest can be submitted to the Diocesan Property Office in Killarney by July 11th.

Written expressions of interest can be made by post and addressed to:

Diocesan Property Office,

Cathedral Walk,

Killarney,

Co. Kerry

V93 Y624