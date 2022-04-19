Limerick Chamber urges department to divert some Dublin flights to Kerry

Limerick Chamber is urging the Department of Transport to transfer some flights to other regional airports including Kerry.

The business body believes this would help avoid passenger delays at Dublin Aiport.

In recent weeks, passengers at the country's largest airport have often endured lengthy queues for security screening due to staffing issues.

Limerick Chamber is calling on the Department of Transport to compel the DAA, which manages Dublin Airport, to partner with regional airports including Kerry to solve its capacity crisis.

Limerick Chamber CEO Dee Ryan says the problems at Dublin can be relieved by transferring certain flights to Shannon, Cork, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry Airports – all of which, she says, have significant spare capacity.

Ms Ryan says diverting flights to other airports would be a better outcome for passengers.

She says it might inconvenience travellers starting out from Dublin or where the capital is their destination but that this wouldn’t be nearly as inconvenient as long queues and inadequate parking currently being experienced in Dublin.

She says a shuttlebus service could be provided and says around half of travellers are already coming from places outside of Dublin for their flights.