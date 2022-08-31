Lifeguards to finish up on Kerry beaches over coming weeks

Lifeguards are to finish up on Kerry beaches over the coming weeks.

Kerry County Council says the last day of seven-day service on the two Ballybunion beaches is tomorrow, but there’ll be cover this Saturday and Sunday, and the following weekend.

Full-time lifeguard cover has finished on Ballyheighue, Banna, Ballinskelligs, Inch, Maharabeg, and Ventry beaches, but they’ll be on duty this and the next weekend.

Advertisement

Fenit’s seven-day lifeguard service has also ended, but there’ll be cover this Saturday and Sunday.

Rossbeigh’s full-time lifeguard service has finished, but there’ll be lifeguards on duty the weekend after next (10th and 11th September).

All lifeguard duty on Kells, Derrynane, and White Strand beaches has ended for the season.