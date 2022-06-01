Advertisement
Lifeguards to be on duty on blue flag beaches from next week

Jun 1, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrynews
Lifeguards to be on duty on blue flag beaches from next week
There'll be lifeguards on duty on all Blue Flag Beaches in Kerry during the summer.

Lifeguards will be present on these beaches every weekend starting from the June bank holiday.

This'll increase to seven days per week from the beginning of July.

Lifeguards are only on duty during specific times which are advised locally on each Blue Flag beach and they cover designated patrolled areas which are indicated by the presence of lifeguard flags.Kerry County Council is reminding all beachgoers to act responsibly and safely in the water at all times.

The fifteen blue-flag beaches in Kerry are: Rossbeigh, Ballybunion South, Ballybunion North, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Maherbeg, Kells, Doire Fhíonáin, White Strand, Baile an Sceilg, Banna, Fionntrá, Inch, Fenit Marina and Portmagee Seasonal Pontoon.

 

