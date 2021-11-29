Licences to cull over 1,000 deer in Kerry issued over past three years

Licences to cull over 1,000 deer in Kerry have been issued over the past three years.

Under the Wildlife Act, the National Parks and Wildlife Service processes and issues deer hunting licences nationwide.

Deer are a protected species in Ireland and it is an offence to hunt them without a licence.

The number of wild deer hunting licences issued by the NPWS varies from year to year, depending on demand, and the management of the deer population, while the open season for also varies depending on the location and species of deer.

From next year, first time applicants for deer hunting licences need to show evidence of attendance and completion of a certified deer hunting training course.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the NPWS released information on the number of hunting licences granted for locations in Kerry over the past three years.

In 2018, licences were granted for the culling of 333 deer at various locations in Kerry; in 2019, there were 325 licences issued, while in 2020 there were 395 licences granted.

Over a three-year period, licences were given to cull 1,053 deer in the county.