Less than 40% of Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan applications successful in Kerry

Fewer than 40% (37.2%) of applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme have been successful in Kerry.

The government-backed scheme provides mortgages to first-time buyers who’ve been refused a mortgage or were offered insufficient finance.

The Housing Agency provides a central support service that assesses applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan on behalf of local authorities and makes recommendations to the authorities to approve or refuse applications.

The most recent figures provided by the agency, show it has underwritten 365 Rebuilding Ireland Homeloan applications for Kerry County Council.

They also show in Kerry, 136 applications were recommended to be approved.

The figures cover from February 2018 to January of this year.

Nationally during that time, 10,357 applications have been underwritten and 5,160 were recommended to be approved; that’s just under 50%.

The figures were provided to Independent TD Michael McNamara, by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.