Advertisement
News

Less than 25% of Kerry Home Loan applications recommended to be approved

Feb 16, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Less than 25% of Kerry Home Loan applications recommended to be approved Less than 25% of Kerry Home Loan applications recommended to be approved
Share this article

Less than 25% of applications made under the Local Authority Home Loan in Kerry were recommended to be approved last year.

The figures were provided by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following a query from Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan.

The Local Authority Home Loan is a Government-backed mortgage for first time buyers and fresh start applicants.

Advertisement

It’s been available since January 4th last year.

It can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build, and provides up to 90% of the market value of the property; the maximum loan amount is determined by where the property is located.

The Housing Agency provides a central support service that assesses applications on behalf of local authorities and it makes recommendations to approve or refuse applications.

Advertisement

Last year (2022) 78 applications, made to Kerry County Council, were assessed; of these, 19 applications, or 24%, were recommended to be approved.

Nationwide, 2,371 applications have been assessed and 1,010 have been recommended to be approved.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus