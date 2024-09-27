Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards to take place tonight

Two hundred people from across the county will attend this year's Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards.

The event will take place tonight at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

The awards began in 1998 and were designed to acknowledge the volunteering efforts of young people from Kerry between the ages of 13 and 21. the awards recognise the great contribution young people have made and continue to make to their communities in Kerry. These contributions may include volunteering in schools, voluntary organisations, family assistance, sporting organisations or achievements in sports.

Individual awards will be presented to individuals who have made a positive contribution to their community and make it a better place to live, while a group award will be presented to groups of two or more people who have made an impact to their community.

The special achievement award will be presented to an individual who has overcome difficult circumstances, has defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition, and a community safety award will be awarded to an individual who has made their community a safer place to live through crime prevention or a safety initiative.

The overall winner of the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Award 2024 will also be presented at the awards ceremony tonight.

A total of twenty-five awards will be presented including the Inspiring our Youth Award and the Overall Winner of the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2024.