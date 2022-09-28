Lee Strand awarded gold membership at Origin Green 2022 Awards

Lee Strand has been awarded gold membership at the Origin Green 2022 Awards.

Origin Green is Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, led by Bord Bia.

Gold membership is awarded to companies who demonstrate an exceptional annual performance on their sustainability targets.

CEO of Lee Strand, Gearoid Linnane says environmental management and sustainability are key elements of the company’s business model, from launching 100% renewable cartons, to reducing water usage and energy efficiency.

To retain ongoing membership of Origin Green, companies must submit an annual review to demonstrate clear progress against the established targets and initiatives set.

Origin Green has established five different membership tiers based on company size and turnover, so that a real diversity of industry is reflected in the overall Gold membership.