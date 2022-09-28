Advertisement
Lee Strand awarded gold membership at Origin Green 2022 Awards

Sep 28, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Lee Strand awarded gold membership at Origin Green 2022 Awards
Pictured at the presentation (l to r) Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon; Gearoid Linnane, CEO Lee Strand; Deirdre Ryan, Origin Green Director and Dan Mac Sweeney Chairman of The Board, Bord Bia.
Lee Strand has been awarded gold membership at the Origin Green 2022 Awards.

Origin Green is Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, led by Bord Bia.

Gold membership is awarded to companies who demonstrate an exceptional annual performance on their sustainability targets.

CEO of Lee Strand, Gearoid Linnane says environmental management and sustainability are key elements of the company’s business model, from launching 100% renewable cartons, to reducing water usage and energy efficiency.

To retain ongoing membership of Origin Green, companies must submit an annual review to demonstrate clear progress against the established targets and initiatives set.

Origin Green has established five different membership tiers based on company size and turnover, so that a real diversity of industry is reflected in the overall Gold membership.

