Advertisement
News

Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme wins award

Sep 25, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme wins award
Share this article

The Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme has been named the Best Graduate Development Initiative at the Excellence in Learning Awards.

The awards are organised by the Learning and Development Institute.

The Learning Waves Skillnet is a training body for the Independent Radio Sector in Ireland and Radio Kerry is a member.

Advertisement

The Journalism Graduate Programme gives graduating students the chance to do a five month paid placement in a radio station and it's development has been supported by Radio Kerry.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry TD says cocaine use among young people is a ticking timebomb
Man killed in North Kerry road collision named locally
Advertisement

Recommended

Fixtures confirmed for final round of County Championship group stages
Fears ATM operators could charge what they like for cash withdrawals
HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry
Post mortem takes place on man discovered in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus