Leak repairs may cause water disruption in Kilflynn

Works to reduce leaks in Kilflynn may result in a disruption to the water supply for homes and businesses this afternoon.

There may be reduced water pressure and water outages during the works between 3 to 5pm, and the supply may take up to three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water says it understands this type of work can be inconvenient, but will ensure its crews minimise disruption. Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.