Leading figures in European manufacturing in Tralee for signing of partnership agreement

Leading figures in manufacturing across Europe were in Tralee this week for the signing of a partnership.

IDEAM - the Irish Digital Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing cluster - supports Irish small and medium businesses to digitalise and transition to green manufacturing.

EIT Manufacturing – part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology – aims to bring European manufacturers together for innovation in products, processes, and services.

While attending a workshop in Tralee on the future of manufacturing, IDEAM and EIT Manufacturing signed a memorandum of understanding to help their members work together.

The event was led by Tralee-based 3D printing business, WAZP, which also signed an agreement formalising its membership of IDEAM, according to Cluster Manager, Dr Jamie Meehan.

