Leading figures in European manufacturing in Tralee for signing of partnership agreement

Sep 22, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Leading figures in European manufacturing in Tralee for signing of partnership agreement
IDEAM cluster and EIT Manufacturing members at WAZP, Tralee
Leading figures in manufacturing across Europe were in Tralee this week for the signing of a partnership.

IDEAM - the Irish Digital Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing cluster - supports Irish small and medium businesses to digitalise and transition to green manufacturing.

EIT Manufacturing – part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology – aims to bring European manufacturers together for innovation in products, processes, and services.

While attending a workshop in Tralee on the future of manufacturing, IDEAM and EIT Manufacturing signed a memorandum of understanding to help their members work together.

 

The event was led by Tralee-based 3D printing business, WAZP, which also signed an agreement formalising its membership of IDEAM, according to Cluster Manager, Dr Jamie Meehan.

You can hear more on this on In Business from 6 o’clock this evening.

Christian Bölling, Director of EIT Manufacturing and IDEAM Cluster Manager, Dr Jamie Meehan at the singing of a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations.
Stephen Barry-Hannon of WAZP, Tralee and IDEAM Cluster Manager, Dr Jamie Meehan

 

