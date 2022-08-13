Lauragh road to close for three months

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a South Kerry road for three months.

The council is proposing to close the L-4060 Lauragh Road, Kenmare from September 5th to December 16th.

The purpose of the road closure is to facilitate the installation of a new water main.

Diversions will be clearly signposted and local access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Any person having an objection should lodge in writing by post or by email to [email protected] by August 16th.

Diversions will be as follows:

Traffic travelling to Lauragh: Take the L-4061, turn left onto L=4062 and turn right onto R571 towards Lauragh.

Traffic travelling from Lauragh: Continue west on the R571 from Lauragh, turn left onto L-4062 and finally turn right onto L-4061.

Objections can be lodged in writing marked Road Closure to:

Administrative Officer,

Roads, Transportation and Marine Department,

County Buildings,

Tralee

Co. Kerry or by email to [email protected] by 4pm on Tuesday, August 16th.