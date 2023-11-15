Advertisement
News

Latest data shows drop in suicides in Kerry and Cork

Nov 15, 2023 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Latest data shows drop in suicides in Kerry and Cork
Share this article

There was a drop in the number of suicides in Kerry and Cork, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

These statistics, just published, show that in 2020, there were 69 deaths from suicide in the two counties, 48 were male, and 21 were female.

That’s a drop from 2019, when there were 86 suicides recorded, and 87 the year before.

Advertisement

In the South-West, which takes in Kerry and Cork, 1.3% of all deaths in the region in 2020 were due to suicide; this is slightly below the national average of 1.5%.

There can be a delay in the registering of suicide as the cause of death, due to such cases having to be referred to the Coroner's Court.

Nationally, deaths were recorded as suicide in 2020.

Advertisement

 

Anyone effected by this can contact the Samaritans on 116 123, Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or by texting HELP to 51444.

Information on how to mind your mental health, support others, or find a support service is available on yourmentalhealth.ie, or on the HSE Your Mental Health Information Line on 1800 111 888.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

20 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune will not stand in next year's European elections
11% rise in number of Gardaí in Kerry over past 10 years
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune will not stand in next year's European elections
20 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
11% rise in number of Gardaí in Kerry over past 10 years
Spa National School applies for planning for new extension
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus