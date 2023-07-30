Advertisement
Landowners advised to report Japanese Knotwood outcrops to local municipal district offices

Jul 30, 2023 17:55 By radiokerrynews
Landowners advised to report Japanese Knotwood outcrops to local municipal district offices
Landowners are advised to report any outcrops of Japanese Knotwood to their local municipal district office.

Kerry County Council have erected signage in public areas where the invasive plant grows, with information regarding council treatment and times.

Japanese Knotwood needs to be specially treated to remove it.

The council confirmed it has received funding of €40,000 for the eradication of the plant in specific locations in the county, under the Local Biodiversity Action Fund, from the Department of Housing.

The information was provided at the recent full council meeting, in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil, Michael Cahill.

