Lack of resources for clerical staff impacting patients at University Hospital Kerry

A lack of resources for clerical staff at University Hospital Kerry is affecting patients.

That’s according to Tralee councillor, Mikey Sheehy, who’s to raise the situation regarding clerical and administrative staff at the next HSE Regional Health Forum South meeting.

Nationally, the HSE has introduced a pause on recruiting staff for clerical, administrative, and managerial grades.

The Forsa trade union says this effectively means vacant posts won’t be filled and responsibility will fall on current staff to carry out the work of those duties.

Forsa is also taking industrial action, and all of this is impacting on patients, according to Tralee councillor Mikey Sheehy, who’s a member of the HSE Regional Health Forum South.

A Radio Kerry listener, who’s a public patient, says she saw a consultant in the rheumatology department at University Hospital Kerry two months ago, but is still awaiting a medical report from that visit.

She’s been told there’s no one to type up the report, as the person who normally does this is on maternity leave.

She says she can’t move forward with treatment until she gets the report and is in a lot of pain; University Hospital Kerry says it can’t comment on individual cases.

