Labour’s spokesperson says Government must communicate better about asylum seekers and refugees

Labour’s justice spokesperson says the Government needs to communicate better with the public about asylum seekers and refugees.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin was reacting to concerns expressed by some people in Killarney about 70 male international protection applicants being moved into the town last week.

Deputy Ó Ríordáin says the Government should explain how the process works, its policies, and how applications for international protection are processed, instead of remaining silent.

Advertisement

He says this silence allows the far right to rush in and fill the communications vacuum.