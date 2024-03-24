The Tralee Rock Street branch of the Labour party has put a motion forward in the party’s conference.

The motion asks why communities with an aging population, largely due to the scarcity of employment opportunities, beyond seasonal or tourism work, are being neglected.

The branch said Government agencies like the IDA have been successful in bringing many better paying jobs into Irish cities, with Dublin taking the lion share.

The conference asks the Party Leadership, Executive Board and Parliamentary Party to develop a new strategy focused on the distribution of better paying jobs across Ireland.

It would then seek to introduce the strategy as policy with government agencies like the IDA.