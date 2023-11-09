Advertisement
Labour Health spokesperson says HSE home help recruitment freeze must end to tackle waiting lists in Kerry

Nov 9, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
The HSE’s embargo on recruiting health care support assistants needs to be lifted.

That’s according to Labour Party health spokesperson, Duncan Smith, who says Kerry and Cork have the longest waiting list in the country for home helps.

He added the government needs to address the difference in terms and conditions for private home helps compared to those hired by the HSE.

Deputy Smith says HSE employed support assistants can get paid €18 an hour, while those in the private sector may only get €13.10 per hour.

He says the recruitment freeze needs to end and the government must address the differential.

