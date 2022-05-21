Kraken beach events coming to Kerry today

Kraken beach events are coming to Kerry today.

The Marine Institute – Foras na Mara Explorers Education Programme has announced events will take place at five beaches across Ireland, to mark European Maritime Day.

Events will take place at Inny Strand in Waterville, below the Smugglers Inn Restaurant, from 12pm.

People will be able to take part in a seashore guide and exploration, a quick litter pickup, and a Kraken sand sculpture challenge, with lots of spot prizes.