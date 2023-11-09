KPH Construction keeping business local with delivery of Liebherr excavators

Kerry company, KPH Construction, this week took delivery of four new state of the art ground excavators manufactured by the Liebherr Group.

KPH is currently building 40 new staff bedroom suites for the Liebherr owned Europe Hotel and Resort in Fossa, which is due to be completed before the end of the year.

KPH employs over 150 people locally, and carries out construction projects all over Kerry, Cork, and Limerick.

Its founder and Managing Director, Brian Gallivan met with Dr Isolde Liebherr and her business teams during a site visit this week.