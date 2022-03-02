Kingdom turns blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

People and businesses throughout Kerry are being invited to change their colours from green and gold to blue and yellow this Friday, for a Day of Support for the people of Ukraine.

Led by local media organisations, the people of Kerry, and beyond, are invited to come together to make their voices heard, in a show of support for the Ukrainian people.

The Day of Support is in response to the many people wishing to express their concern at events in Ukraine, and the plight and courage of Ukrainian people, as well as looking for ways to help.

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack says this Friday people throughout the Kingdom and beyond are invited to display the colours of the Ukrainian flag in their homes, schools and businesses.

Kerry’s Eye and the Kerryman have partnered with Radio Kerry, and both papers will this week publish a special supplement including a coloured pull out of the Ukrainian flag.

The media organisations will share details of the Red Cross and the UNHCR donation lines, and the locations of various events and collections points being organised throughout Kerry.

Getting involved can include using the pull-out flag from the local papers, a simple hand drawn flag, or coloured balloons.

Individuals or groups displaying the Ukrainian colours or organising events can contact [email protected] and Radio Kerry will help share them details.

